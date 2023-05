Lindsay Hoyle interrupted Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer to warn backbenchers about the noise at PMQs.

The Speaker then told Conservative backbencher Paul Bristow to leave the Commons after telling him: "I am not having it and I warned you before."

Cameras in the Commons then show the Peterborough MP leave his seat (on the left of the shot) and walk out of the chamber.

Sunak and Starmer argue about immigration at PMQs