Just Stop Oil backer Dale Vince has defended his donations to Labour, calling the accusations "a lot of fuss by the right-wing media".

Mr Vince told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I do what I think is right.

"And I don't want to harm the cause - Labour's cause."

Mr Vince's company, Ecotricity, has donated more than £1.4m to Labour since 2014.