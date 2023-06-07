BBC political editor Chris Mason asked Rishi Sunak if the government was challenging the full release of messages between ministers and officials during the pandemic, to the Covid inquiry, because he was worried about something embarrassing him.

The PM said: "Not at all". He said it was "right that we learn the lessons of Covid" and he was "co-operating and providing information" to the inquiry. But on one issue, there was a legal matter he could not comment on.

The inquiry will sit in public from next week, although the government has so far withheld some phone messages it has claimed were not relevant to its handling of the pandemic.

I'm not worried about Covid inquiry messages, says Rishi Sunak