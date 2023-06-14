Dame Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster repeatedly asked questions about rumours surrounding Phillip Schofield at This Morning, but was "repeatedly told there was nothing happening".

Appearing before a Commons committee, ITV's chief executive said the management did not believe it could have acted differently, but if a review concluded otherwise, "we will listen, we will learn, and we will act".

She was facing questions about ITV's safeguarding policies and handling of complaints after Philip Schofield initially lied about a relationship with a younger member of staff.

ITV boss Carolyn McCall: Schofield relationship 'deeply inappropriate'