Bailey on Partygate video: I apologise again unreservedly

The former Conservative candidate for London mayor said it was for others to decide if he should keep his peerage after a video surfaced of his staff partying in lockdown.

Shaun Bailey, who sits on the London Assembly and was named in Boris Johnson’s honours list, said he was “very upset” about the video, and he had left the gathering before it was taken in 2020.

He said that it would be a “silly person who wouldn’t say there’s a lot of work to be done” for the Tories after further Partygate revelations.

Tory aides invited to 'Jingle and Mingle' Covid party