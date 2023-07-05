The deputy PM said the IMF stated the government has "taken decisive and responsible action" over rising inflation and mortgage rates.

And Oliver Dowden said Labour's plans would see more borrowing.

He was responding to Angela Rayner who asked what the government was doing to help people where 4,000 fixed mortgages were ending every day, and asked if Tories still claimed to be the party of home ownership.

PMQs: Dowden and Rayner face off over rents and mortgage costs