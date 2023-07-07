Angela Rayner: I got death threats to my children

Angela Rayner's teenage children have to be escorted to school after they received death threats, the Labour deputy leader has told Newscast. Security concerns have also forced her to curtail her social life.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP has received abuse since she took on the role in 2020, including threats to "hunt her down" like murdered MP Jo Cox.

Benjamin Iliffe was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison for sending Ms Rayner a threatening email in October 2021.