At Prime Minister's Questions deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner referenced the 1990s when she drew parallels with former MPs Michael Heseltine and John Prescott.

The Labour MP told Oliver Dowden she was "proud to be filling the boots" of her party's then deputy leader, now Lord Prescott, as she questioned Dowden over repossession, negative equity and homelessness in the UK.

The deputy PM countered that if Jeremy Corbyn was in charge, then the UK would have abandoned Ukraine and Nato.