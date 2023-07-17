New government plans mean universities in the UK could be restricted in recruiting students to poor quality courses.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that large number of people are being "let down" by the current system, although for many people it is also "the right answer".

He spoke as ministers were set to ask the independent regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), to limit numbers on courses that do not have "good outcomes".

