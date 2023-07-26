Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell told the Labour leader people "want answers" over expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to outer London, after Labour failed to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election and the seat was held by the Conservatives.

Sir Keir Starmer again called on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to "reflect" on the policy, but said there were legal requirements which meant "he's got to do something" to reduce air pollution in the capital.

Answering callers' questions, he urged the government to put money into the mayor's vehicle scrappage scheme, saying they had done so in other cities.