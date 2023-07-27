Labour's shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband says it is time to "move on" from the row between former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Coutts bank.

Speaking to the BBC Newscast podcast, he said it was "obviously" a "bad episode" for NatWest and Coutts and that it was "right" for NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose to resign.

However, he said "when people try and make it into a sort of grand conspiracy against lots of people I sort of slightly part company with it".

He added: "She's taken responsibility, I think let's kind of move on really".