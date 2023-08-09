Zac Goldsmith tempted to support Labour

Former Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith has told the BBC's HARDtalk programme that he could support Labour if it addresses what he described as a “black spot” on the natural environment.

Asked whether he’d consider voting for Labour, the Conservative peer said he’d be “very tempted” to throw his weight behind Sir Keir Starmer’s party if it addresses what he described as a “black spot” on the natural environment.

Zac Goldsmith resigned from Rishi Sunak's government in June over what he described as an “apathy” towards the environment.

