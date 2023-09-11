Speaker warns MPs not to name China spying suspect

Lindsay Hoyle has told MPs they should not name the Parliamentary researcher arrested under anti-espionage laws amid facing claims he was spying for China.

One of two men arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act, the staffer has since claimed he was innocent and felt "forced to respond" to the accusations.

The Commons Speaker told Parliament that some press coverage has been "unhelpful" and told MPs not to discuss security issues in the Commons, but to raise issues privately with him.

Deputy PM to speak as researcher rejects China spy claims