Grant Shapps has said the UK must consider the "balance" of how it spends its money, when questioned about the future of HS2.

The defence secretary said the UK had been hit with "enormous costs" because of Covid and the war in Ukraine - and that health, education and defence were among the other areas that needed funding.

The rate of inflation was also cited as an issue.

"Any government that doesn't go back and look at [such costs] is crazy," he told Victoria Derbyshire.