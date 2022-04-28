Ava Evans: Minister for men or minister for mental health?

GB News has suspended presenter Laurence Fox for comments he made about a female journalist who took part in a BBC Politics Live discussion about calls for a minister for men.

Ava Evans was debating the issue with comedian Geoff Norcott, who has written a new book The British Bloke Decoded, amid calls from Tory MP Nick Fletcher for a minister for men.

The presenter later asked on GB News what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her.

He has been take off air and the broadcaster said it would apologise to Ms Evans for his comments made on fellow host Dan Wootton's show.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission