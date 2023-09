A GB News presenter has criticised colleague Laurence Fox for his on-air comments about the Politics JOE reporter Ava Evans, also known as Ava Santini.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice said Mr Fox, who set up the Reclaim Party, was "wholly inappropriate". He added the comments, and lack of apology, was a "matter of deep regret".

GB News suspends Laurence Fox over comments about journalist Ava Evans