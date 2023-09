Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly declined to say if he agrees with his home secretary's view that multiculturalism has "failed" in the UK.

In a speech on Tuesday, Suella Braverman said multiculturalism was a "misguided dogma" which had allowed people to "live parallel lives".

Asked if she was wrong, the PM told the BBC the UK had "done an incredible job of integrating people into society".