Andrew Boff, a Conservative member of the London Assembly, said he was escorted out of Conservative Party conference for “challenging some of the nonsense the Home Secretary was telling conference” about “gender ideology”.

Speaking to the BBC after being removed from the venue by police, he said that Suella Braverman’s rhetoric about the LGBT community was “disgusting…we shouldn’t be picking on vulnerable people in order to get votes”.

In her speech, Ms Braverman had criticised "gender ideology, white privilege" and anti-British history, adding: "The evidence demonstrates that if you don't challenge this poison, things just get worse."

