PM confirms HS2 will run into London Euston

PM Rishi Sunak has said HS2 will travel all the way to Euston station in London - in line with the initial plan.

In addition to the Manchester branch of the troubled rail project being axed, it was reported that HS2 would be tweaked so that trains terminated at Old Oak Common - a planned transport hub in the suburbs of West London.

But he said the HS2 management would no longer run the project at Euston.

"There must be some accountability for the mistakes made, for the mismanagement of this project," he added.

Sunak pledges billions for northern transport as he axes HS2 line