Conservative Party Conference: PM Rishi Sunak proposes to raise minimum smoking age
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he wants to raise the minimum smoking age "by one year, every year".
He told the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that a generation could "grow up smoke free".
He also said he would not force Conservative MPs to vote for his changes to the smoking laws, saying: "The vote on this in parliament will be a free vote."
