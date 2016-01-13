Video

The UK Prime Minister David Cameron's renegotiations with European leaders are likely to result in only small concessions, Lord Lawson has told BBC HARDtalk.

Mr Cameron had "gone fishing and he will catch whatever fish he can" he said.

"My guess is all he will catch is tiddlers," Lord Lawson added.

Mr Cameron is seeking to renegotiate the terms of UK membership with other EU leaders before calling a referendum for voters to decide whether the UK should remain in the EU.

Lord Lawson is president of the Conservatives for Britain group which will be campaigning for the UK to leave the EU.

The deadline for the referendum to be held is the end of 2017.

