Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU referendum: Norman Smith's analysis of the renegotiation talks
While the "mood music" in Downing Street is positive, the BBC's Norman Smith says all 28 EU nations will have to agree to proposed changes to the UK's membership of the EU and many have "deep reservations".
-
01 Feb 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-eu-referendum-35460202/eu-referendum-norman-smith-s-analysis-of-the-renegotiation-talksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window