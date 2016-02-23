Video

The last referendum in the UK on the issue of Europe was on 5 June 1975.

Two-thirds voted in favour of staying in the European Economic Community (EEC), as it was then known.

For BBC Newsnight, veteran journalist and documentary maker Michael Cockerell - who reported on the 1975 referendum - looks at what we can learn from the vote 40 years ago.

