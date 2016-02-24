The EU in 10 Objects: The sausage
Video

What an ordinary sausage tells us about EU membership

Voters are going to be told throughout the referendum campaign that the European Union affects their everyday lives. But how?

In its series Europe In 10 Objects, the Today programme is exploring the costs and benefits of the EU by looking in detail at objects people encounter in their daily lives.

Chief correspondent Matthew Price starts with the humble British sausage.

