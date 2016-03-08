Video

The former governor of the Bank of England, Lord King, has told BBC HARDtalk he is concerned about the level of debate over the upcoming referendum on whether Britain should remain in the European Union.

"What I find depressing about the current debate at present is that everyone seems to think it is absolutely obvious what the answer is - the only thing is half of them seem to think we should stay in and the other half think we should leave," said Lord King.

People want to be given the arguments and the facts so they can make up their own minds, he explained, adding that this was not possible, if the campaign takes the form of slogans and PR.

Lord King said he had not made up his own mind over the referendum.

