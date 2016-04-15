Media player
EU referendum: Official campaign is under way
The starting gun has been fired for the official EU referendum campaign, with 10 weeks to go until polling day.
The Leave and Remain campaigns have been out in force at events around the UK, setting out their core message to voters before the vote on June 23rd.
Laura Kuenssberg reports.
15 Apr 2016
