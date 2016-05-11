Boris Johnson on the Leave campaign trail

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson talks to the BBC on Leave campaign trail
Boris Johnson talks to the BBC's deputy political editor John Pienaar while on the Leave campaign trail in Cornwall.
-
11 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36272585/boris-johnson-talks-to-the-bbc-on-leave-campaign-trailRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window