Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson makes EU and Hitler comparison

The ambition of EU leaders to create a single European state has been compared to the aims of Adolf Hitler by the Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson.

In a newspaper article, Mr Johnson said both the Nazi leader and the current EU shared similar goals, but today's politicians were getting there by stealth rather than force.

Carole Walker reports.

  • 15 May 2016
