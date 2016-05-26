EU referendum: In or out?

Video

Ahead of the first debate on the EU referendum on 26 May, we asked for your thoughts and views in video, using your mobile.

The debate - the first ahead of the 23 June poll - is aimed at young voters.

You've told us whether you're voting to leave or remain - in or out - and about the issues of concern to you ahead of the referendum to decide Britain's future in Europe.

Produced by Stephen Fottrell.