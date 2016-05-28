What does the EU referendum say about Britain today?
In five words: What the EU referendum says about Britain

Before 23 June - when votes are cast on whether Britain should leave or stay in the European Union - many words will be spoken about the referendum.

We challenged people in the UK and in Europe to tell us what the EU referendum says about Britain today in just five words.

Their answers came in via email, Twitter and Facebook using #FiveWords.

Video compiled by Izin Akhabau

  • 28 May 2016
