Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In five words: What the EU referendum says about Britain
Before 23 June - when votes are cast on whether Britain should leave or stay in the European Union - many words will be spoken about the referendum.
We challenged people in the UK and in Europe to tell us what the EU referendum says about Britain today in just five words.
Their answers came in via email, Twitter and Facebook using #FiveWords.
Video compiled by Izin Akhabau
-
28 May 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36400428/in-five-words-what-the-eu-referendum-says-about-britainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window