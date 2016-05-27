Media player
EU Referendum: Boris Johnson 'makes it up' - Chris Patten
Boris Johnson does not seem to understand "the difference between fact and fiction", former Tory chairman Lord Patten has told BBC Newsnight.
Lord Patten, who supports the UK remaining in the EU, told Newsnight's David Grossman that Boris Johnson, a prominent Leave campaigner, "just makes it up as he goes along".
In response, Vote Leave said: "It's sad to see the level of debate "the Remainers" have been reduced to. They were wrong about the euro then and they are wrong now."
27 May 2016
