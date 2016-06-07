Video

The campaign to leave the European Union is reaching younger people, the the leader of the Commons and prominent member of the Leave campaign has told BBC HARDtalk.

Mr Grayling explained that when he had conversations with young people he asks them to think about the how the current rules will affect their future in the UK.

"The message I give is, think about the implications of the rules we have today for your future in the United Kingdom," he said.

Housing and the nature of the country in which people live in will change, said Mr Grayling, adding that it is not about whether the change is right or wrong, but about young people having a say.

The UK is holding a referendum on whether to stay in the European Union or leave on 23 June 2016.

