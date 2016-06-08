EU referendum registration 'a shambles'
EU referendum: Jenkin says registration is 'a shambles'

David Cameron has urged people to continue to register to vote after an online glitch ahead of the EU referendum registration deadline.

Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the Public Administration Select Committee, told the World at One's Martha Kearney it could lead to a judicial review after the EU referendum.

  • 08 Jun 2016