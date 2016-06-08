EU referendum registration 'a shambles'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU referendum: Jenkin says registration is 'a shambles'
David Cameron has urged people to continue to register to vote after an online glitch ahead of the EU referendum registration deadline.
Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the Public Administration Select Committee, told the World at One's Martha Kearney it could lead to a judicial review after the EU referendum.
-
08 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-eu-referendum-36481984/eu-referendum-jenkin-says-registration-is-a-shamblesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window