EU referendum: Why border control in Europe is like a pizza
Schengen is the name of an agreement between some European countries that means people can travel from one to another without a passport. But it's also a little bit like a pizza...
Video produced by Alvaro A Ricciardelli and Estelle Doyle
17 Jun 2016
