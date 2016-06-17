EU budget smoothie
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU referendum: The Brussels budget smoothie

The EU's budget is all the money it gets from member countries, and how it chooses to spend it. Imagine each country's contribution as an ingredient in a fruit smoothie...

Video produced by Alvaro A Ricciardelli and Estelle Doyle

  • 17 Jun 2016
Go to next video: Think of the EU as a ratatouille