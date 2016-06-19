Corbyn defends EU immigration

Media player
EU referendum: Corbyn defends immigration
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has made a defence of immigration ahead of the EU referendum, saying austerity is the issue that voters should be focused on.
Speaking to the Andrew Marr programme, Mr Corbyn said: "If we leave as a country, exactly the same arguments are going to be made about housing, about jobs, about social security... but it will be a lot more difficult."
19 Jun 2016
Share
