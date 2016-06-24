Boris Johnson: 'No need for haste'
Boris Johnson, a key figure in the Leave campaign, has said there is "no need for haste" after the UK voted to exit the European Union.

Mr Johnson also sought to reassure those who voted Remain saying: "We cannot turn our backs on Europe. We are part of Europe."

  • 24 Jun 2016
