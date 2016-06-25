Media player
EU referendum: When no. 28 found out about Brexit
The BBC followed the Barnes family from Telford as they prepared for the EU referendum, and discovered its outcome.
Tim Muffett visited them at home as the result was announced.
25 Jun 2016
