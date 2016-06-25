Glastonbury stars react to EU vote
EU referendum: Glastonbury stars react to leave vote

Singers Damon Albarn and Billy Bragg said they were dismayed by the outcome of the EU referendum, and called for young people to get involved in politics if they wanted a different result.

  • 25 Jun 2016
