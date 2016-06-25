'I just woke up to Nigel Farage grinning'

Media player
EU referendum: Young people film their reactions to Brexit
Six young voters recorded the moment they found out the EU referendum result on Friday morning.
Shona, Summer, Freddie, Harris, Takyiwa and Ellis all took part in a Newsbeat debate in Birmingham earlier this month and filmed themselves shortly after waking up and learning that Britain has voted to leave the European Union.
25 Jun 2016
