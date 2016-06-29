Jean-Claude Juncker
Jean-Claude Juncker: 'If you are out, you are out'

Jean-Claude Juncker has told the BBC that the UK has to face the consequences of leaving the EU.

The European Commission President told Ros Atkins: "If you are out, you are out".

Mr Juncker also said he didn't understand why Nigel Farage had attended Tuesday's European Parliament debate session, after he campaigned to leave.

