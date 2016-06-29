Media player
Jean-Claude Juncker: 'If you are out, you are out'
Jean-Claude Juncker has told the BBC that the UK has to face the consequences of leaving the EU.
The European Commission President told Ros Atkins: "If you are out, you are out".
Mr Juncker also said he didn't understand why Nigel Farage had attended Tuesday's European Parliament debate session, after he campaigned to leave.
29 Jun 2016
