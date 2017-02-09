Video

The home secretary has been strongly criticized by cross party MPs after she stopped schemes which allow child refugees from Syria into Britain.

The Dubs Amendment, designed by the Labour peer and former refugee Lord Dubs, will be changed to stop arrivals under the scheme once the number has reached 350 - far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected.

Conservative MP Heidi Allen tells BBC Radio 4's The World at One that she does not agree with the scheme closing, saying, "we haven't tried hard enough to talk to our councils about funding". She added "every child matters and many of us won't let this go."