MPs probe concerns over unregulated car-washes
Potentially polluting, exploitative, dangerous, probably unlicensed and almost certainly near you...
MPs have been investigating the explosion in the number of unregulated hand car-wash services that have sprung-up around the country amid concerns that workers are being abused and the environment damaged.
Simon Jones reports.
26 Jun 2018
