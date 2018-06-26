MPs probe concerns over unregulated car-washes
Potentially polluting, exploitative, dangerous, probably unlicensed and almost certainly near you...

MPs have been investigating the explosion in the number of unregulated hand car-wash services that have sprung-up around the country amid concerns that workers are being abused and the environment damaged.

