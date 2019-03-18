Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does Westminster need to de-stress?
A colouring wall was set up in Westminster Tube station to encourage people to de-stress.
The wall was put up by the Victoria Business Improvement District to promote wellbeing and support economic growth in the local area.
Filmed and edited by Elena Bailey.
-
18 Mar 2019
