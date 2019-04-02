Media player
MP urges committee sanction powers
A Conservative MP has called for “clear sanctions” for people who fail to turn up and give evidence to parliamentary committees.
Damian Collins was speaking before the Commons backed a motion reprimanding Vote Leave director Dominic Cummings for not taking part in a parliamentary inquiry into fake news.
Mr Collins’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee had wanted Mr Cummings to respond to allegations made against Vote Leave.
Mr Cummings said he had offered to give evidence under oath but was ignored.
02 Apr 2019
