SNP MPs walk out of PMQs in Commons

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SNP MPs walk out of Prime Minister's Questions
The SNP's MPs walked out of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons after the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford was asked to leave during a dispute with the Speaker John Bercow.
Mr Blackford had wanted to have a vote on whether the Commons could sit in private. It came as he accused Westminster of a "power grab" during the Brexit bill debate on Tuesday.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-uk-leaves-the-eu-44458756/snp-mps-walk-out-of-prime-minister-s-questionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window