SNP MPs walk out of PMQs in Commons
The SNP's MPs walked out of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons after the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford was asked to leave during a dispute with the Speaker John Bercow.

Mr Blackford had wanted to have a vote on whether the Commons could sit in private. It came as he accused Westminster of a "power grab" during the Brexit bill debate on Tuesday.

  • 13 Jun 2018