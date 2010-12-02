Altnaharra place sign
Life goes on in UK's coldest spot

The tiny Scottish community of Altnahara in the Highlands has officially become Britain's coldest place as the early winter bites.

For hardy locals it is business as usual but power cuts are making life tricky as the temperature drops to around -20c.

James Cook reports.

