Scots challenge US haggis ban
A US government delegation has been invited to Scotland in an attempt to overturn its 40-year ban on haggis.
Rural Affairs Secretary Richard Lochhead's invitation comes two days ahead of Burns Night, when suppers are held in honour of poet Robert Burns.
Imported haggis was banned by the US because its food standards agency prohibits sheep lungs in food products.
23 Jan 2011
