Brown 'reduced to tears' by the Sun

Gordon Brown says he was reduced to tears when he learned the Sun newspaper was to print a story about his newborn son's cystic fibrosis.

Fraser Brown was diagnosed with the condition shortly after he was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 2006.

The former prime minister says he cannot think how the Sun could have obtained the medical details legitimately.

The paper insists it did not access Fraser's medical records and that a member of the public gave them the story.