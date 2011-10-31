Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Galoshans replace trick or treating in Greenock
Trick or treating or guising? Pumpkins or turnips? Do your children go 'American' at Halloween or do they stick to Scottish traditions?
Greenock has had its own traditions, and one school in the town is attempting to hang on to the Scots word 'galoshans' which means guising.
-
31 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window