Children in fancy dress for Halloween
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Galoshans replace trick or treating in Greenock

Trick or treating or guising? Pumpkins or turnips? Do your children go 'American' at Halloween or do they stick to Scottish traditions?

Greenock has had its own traditions, and one school in the town is attempting to hang on to the Scots word 'galoshans' which means guising.

  • 31 Oct 2011